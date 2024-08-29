DeSales Announces Partnership with Catholic High Schools

A new partnership between DeSales University and four Diocese of Allentown high schools will allow students to complete courses and earn college credits while still in high school.

A new partnership between DeSales University and four Diocese of Allentown high schools will allow students to complete courses and earn college credits while still in high school.

The dual enrollment agreement includes Notre Dame High School of Bethlehem, Central Catholic High School of Allentown, Nativity B.V.M. High School in Pottsville and Marian Catholic High School in Tamaqua. Students will be able to use their earned credits to continue their degree program at DeSales or other institutions.

“Not only will students receive an excellent education, but the tuition costs will be returned with earned college scholarships and now, with this partnership, college credit earned while in high school,” said ​superintendent of Catholic education for the Diocese of Allentown​ Michael St. Pierre, Ed. D.

