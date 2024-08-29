Upper Saucon Schedules 2025 Budget Discussions

The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors Administration & Finance Committee has announced its upcoming meeting schedule for discussions about the 2025 township budget.

The committee will first meet on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. Subsequent meetings will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Township Municipal Building, 5500 Camp Meeting Road in Center Valley.

Residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.