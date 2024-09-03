Enjoy Apple Picking and a Story with HAL

The Hellertown Area Library will host an Apple Picking and Story Time event for all ages on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be held at Bobwhite Acres, located at 3879 E. Mill Hill Road, Coopersburg. Story time will be led by the Hellertown Area Library, and attendees can pick up apples for a fee following the reading of the story.

The event is for kids of all ages with an adult. Attendees should bring a blanket to sit on.

For more information, call HAL at 610-838-8381 or visit HellertownLibrary.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.