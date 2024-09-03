Giant Pharmacies Now Offering Updated COVID Vaccines

The Giant Company announced Tuesday that its in-store pharmacies are now offering the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna’s Spikevax and Pfizer’s Comirnaty.

The updated vaccines are available at all Giant pharmacies, though inventory may vary by location. Vaccine doses for anyone 12 and older are readily available, while “vaccines for those 3 to 11 years of age may be available upon request,” the company said in a news release.​

Individuals can receive the updated vaccines if it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose.​

Walk-in vaccinations are available, but booking appointments online is recommended to save time. Customers must be bring a photo ID and prescription insurance card with them, and children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who provides consent.

Giant pharmacies are also offering flu shots for the 2024-2025 winter flu season.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.