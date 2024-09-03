Open House Event Planned at Animal Shelter

The Center for Animal Health and Welfare (CAHW) is hosting an open house and pet adoption event this Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its locations in Williams Township and Easton (Project PAW).​

Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? If so, the Center for Animal Health and Welfare (CAHW) is hosting an open house and pet adoption event this Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its locations in Williams Township and Easton (Project PAW).​



The CAHW location at 1165 Island Park Road, Easton (Williams Township), will host dog training demonstrations at 11:30, 12:30 and 1:30 as well as the unveiling of The Paw Pad and Asher’s Alley. Visitors will also enjoy games and activities.

Project PAW, 452 Northampton St., Easton, will have free entry to Betty’s Corner, the Lehigh Valley’s first cat cafe; a 25 percent discount on all items in the thrift store; and crafts for kids.​

Adoption fees will be waived for approved applications received at both locations through Tuesday, Sept. 10 (excluding kittens and puppies).​

Since the event is intended to shine a spotlight on CAHW’s adoptable cats and dogs, four-legged family members should be left at home.​

For more information about the event, visit the CAHW website.



