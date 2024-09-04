Road Sealcoating Begins in Tinicum Township

Sealcoating projects on various roads in Tinicum Township began on Sept. 4. The projects are taking place along a dozen roads across the rural township in upper Bucks County.

Flaggers are out and will be moving traffic along roads that are under construction, township officials said.

Projects are taking place on the following roads: Jugtown Hill Road, Tinby Drive, Valley View Drive, Uhlerstown Hill Road, Breezy Drive, Everbreeze Drive, Perry Auger Road, Union School Road, Old Forge Road, Boulder Road, Red Cliff Road, and Lodi Hill Road.

