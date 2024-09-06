Traffic Alert: PennDOT Road Work on N. Main Street in UST

The Upper Saucon Township Police Department is recommending that residents find alternate routes around road work being conducted on North Main Street.

According to a post published by the department on Crimewatch Friday, a PennDOT road crew is conducting maintenance work on the road between West Passer Road and East Fairmont Street.

North Main Street connects Rt. 309 and Rt. 378 with Main Street in Coopersburg.

According to a PennDOT news release, other upcoming work in the township includes daytime road work that is planned on Honeysuckle Road between Stonesthrow Road and Emmaus Avenue Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 9-10.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.