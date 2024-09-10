Police

Lower Saucon Police Investigating Package Theft

2 days ago
by Josh Popichak
Package Thief

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating the theft last week of a package from a home in the township.

According to a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Monday, police said the package contained a cell phone and was stolen around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 5 from the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of Walter Street.

The individual who police hope to identify parked near the home and stole the package shortly after it was delivered by FedEx, police said.

The Crimewatch post includes a link to a video recording in which the suspect can be seen stealing the package.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them. They also asked residents with surveillance cameras in the area of Walter Street and Old Philadelphia Pike to check them to see if they observe the pictured vehicle. Tips related to the case can be submitted through the LSTPD’s Crimewatch Tipline or to Ofc. Vito Giorgi at 610-625-8722 or

vg*****@lo*****************.org











.

Package Thief

A video recorded by a home surveillance camera captured the moment when the package was stolen by an as yet unidentified suspect. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department)

