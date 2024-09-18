Western Salisbury Vol. Fire Co. to Dedicate New Station

Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company will dedicate its new station on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company will dedicate its new station on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, and members of the public are invited to join in the celebration. The dedication ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station in Frank McCullough Sr. Park, which is located at 950 S. Ott St., Allentown.

The dedication ceremony for the new fire station will take place at 12 p.m. During the event there will also be station tours, a fire safety trailer, fire trucks on display, a bake sale, food trucks and raffles.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the fire company’s building fund.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.