Polk Valley Park Debuts Pet-Friendly Water Fountain

8 seconds ago
by Saucon Source
Polk Valley Park

Dog owners and their four-legged friends have a new place to quench their thirst at Polk Valley Park in Lower Saucon Township.

The park’s dog park has been outfitted with a new water fountain for both humans and canines to enjoy.

Officials noted in an announcement Monday that the fountain will be turned off before the first frost is experienced in our area. Dog park visitors should therefore bring their own water for their pets and themselves during the winter months.

For more information about the park, visit the Lower Saucon Township website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

