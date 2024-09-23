Text-to-911 Now Available Statewide in Pennsylvania

Instead of calling, Pennsylvania residents can now text 911 when they need emergency assistance.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), the text-to-911 function will help improve communication between dispatchers and individuals “who have speech or hearing impairments, or who are having a medical emergency that renders them incapable of speech.” It is also hoped that texting will help individuals in situations such as home invasions and robberies, when making noise could potentially further endanger them.

When someone texts 911, the responding dispatcher will ask questions about their emergency as well as confirm their location, who is involved in the incident and any other important details.​

Due to the fact that texting can take longer than talking, PEMA officials said calling 911 is still preferred.​

How to Text 911

Step 1: Create a new text message or conversation. Step 2: Type 911 in the “To” or “Recipient” field. Step 3: Describe your location: Include the address and municipality (township or borough). Step 4: Describe the situation: Include what type of emergency help is needed. Step 5: Send the text message.

More information about text-to-911 in Pennsylvania may be found on the PEMA website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.