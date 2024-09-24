Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema Upgrades to 4K Projection

After a successful 13-year run as one of the area’s premier independent cinemas, the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas in Bethlehem is upgrading its picture quality and technology to provide its guests with an enhanced movie-watching experience.

The upgrades will be unveiled to the public on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, when the venue reopens following the completion of interior renovations that will include an upgrade to 4K projection quality in both of its two theaters.

“We’re excited to take our popular retro screenings to the next level while also continuing to show the best in new cinema in an immersive experience like none other in the region,” said Ryan Hill, ArtsQuest Sr. Director of Programming, in a news release.

Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema’s Palette & Pour kitchen will also be open Thursday through Saturday nights starting at 6 p.m. for dinner service, the release said.

A two-screen independent cinema located on the first floor of the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas can seat a total of 300 movie-goers at a time. Regular tickets are currently priced at $11 each. ArtsQuest members, seniors and individuals 25 and under can purchase discounted tickets (in-person only). For more information about tickets and showtimes, visit SteelStacks.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.