Promenade Saucon Valley to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Promenade Saucon Valley and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute will host a Pink Out event to promote breast cancer awareness on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Promenade Saucon Valley and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute will host a Pink Out event to promote breast cancer awareness on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 from 5 to 7 p.m.

This free event will feature interactive fun, health information and updates from clinicians on the latest in breast health along with light refreshments and family activities such as face painting and visiting a pink fire truck.

Attendees who wear pink will receive a free gift as a part of the event. Donations to the Cancer Institute’s Pink Ribbon Fund for breast cancer patients will also be accepted.

A rain date is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.