Bucks Co. Sheriff’s Office, Administration Partner to Prevent Suicide

A new partnership between Bucks County’s administration and the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office aims to prevent suicide by placing information about resources in the hands of individuals with concealed carry permits who may be considering ending their lives.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A new partnership between Bucks County’s administration and the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office aims to prevent suicide by placing information about resources in the hands of individuals with concealed carry permits who may be considering ending their lives.

The new initiative was announced by County Commissioner Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia, LCSW, and Sheriff Fred Harran in a video posted Wednesday. September is also national Suicide Prevention Month.

“As a social worker, I’m concerned about people who feel suicidal. I also lost a child to suicide, so it’s something that’s very important to me,” Ellis-Marseglia said. “I’m glad to be able to partner with Sheriff Harran on this important effort.”

According to statistics cited by county officials, men over the age of 55 are at the highest risk of suicide and access to firearms greatly increases the risk of suicide. Suicidal feelings can also develop suddenly and overwhelm people.

The new effort will be a “constant” in the Sheriff’s Office, Harran said, and will feature cards that urge individuals with thoughts of suicide to call or text 988, which is the number for the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

“As a law enforcement officer for 38 years, I can’t even begin to count the amount of times that we had to tell a parent or a loved one that their loved one has died by firearm or suicide,” Harran noted. “We want to be here to help you in that time of crisis.”

For more information, visit the Sheriff’s Office and Bucks County Suicide Prevention Task Force websites.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.