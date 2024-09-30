Submissions Open for 2025 SouthSide Film Festival

Submissions are now being accepted for the 21st annual SouthSide Film Festival, which will be held June 10-14, 2025 in Bethlehem.

The festival offers a range of benefits to filmmakers whose works are chosen for it, including professional screening equipment, media exposure, inclusion in the festival program and website, free housing and an entry fee waiver for any future festivals.

A discounted submission rate is available until Nov. 1, 2024. After that, regular submissions will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2025. A late submission option will be available until March 1, 2025, for an additional fee.

A student discount is available for all submission dates, and filmmakers will be notified about whether or not their films were selected for the festival by May 1, 2025.

“We look for…storytelling,” festival organizers said in a news release. “Our atmosphere is relaxed and conducive to filmmakers enjoying their works being presented professionally. Our only competition is that we are only able to select a very low percentage of films submitted and we do one audience award on the last evening of the festival.”

The SouthSide Film Festival, run by a diverse group of community members, promotes independent films with a goal of generating enthusiasm for the art of independent filmmaking in the community.

More details about the submission process are available at SouthsideFilmFestival.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.