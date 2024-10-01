Monocacy Farm Food Festival Returns Oct. 6

The Monocacy Farm Food Festival is returning this weekend and organizers have big plans for this year’s event.

The Monocacy Farm Food Festival is returning this weekend and organizers have big plans for this year’s event. The 9th annual festival, which takes place Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature a variety of local food and artisan vendors, live music, crafts, fall-themed activities, a photo booth, Bob Swaim’s toys, raffles, farm tours, demonstrations and more.

The festival will be held at Monocacy Farm Project, 395 Bridle Path Road, Bethlehem. There is a suggested admission donation of $5 per person or $10 per family. Free parking will be available.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Monocacy Farm Project, which uses land and resources at Monocacy Manor in the Franciscan tradition to model stewardship and care for the earth, foster community involvement, provide educational opportunities and serve the needs of local residents facing financial challenges.

To learn more, visit MonocacyFarmProject.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.