SV Conservancy Yard Sale to Benefit Heller Homestead

by Saucon Source
Heller Homestead

The historic Heller Homestead in Lower Saucon Township will host a yard sale this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The historic Heller Homestead in Lower Saucon Township will host a yard sale this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will feature a variety of items, including handcrafted pottery, imported fine China, lamps and collectible Christmas ornaments.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the preservation of the historic Homestead, which is maintained by the Saucon Valley Conservancy and its volunteers.

The Heller Homestead is located at 1890 Friedensville Road, Bethlehem, Pa., just outside Hellertown. For more information, visit the Saucon Valley Conservancy website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

