Ballot-on-Demand Voting Begins in Northampton Co.

Many registered voters in Northampton County can now cast their ballots in person for the Nov. 5 General Election at the Government Center, 669 Washington St., Easton.

The county's Ballot-on-Demand voting began today–Wednesday, Oct. 2–and will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 29, officials announced in a news release.

Voters can visit the Northampton County Elections Office to cast their ballots in person on weekdays from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4 and Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, and Oct. 21 to Oct. 25 between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday voting hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. The final day for Ballot-on-Demand voting is Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During these times, residents can also register to vote at the Elections Office, provided they do so by the Monday, Oct. 21 deadline. To receive a ballot, voters must present valid identification and complete a ballot application. Then they may either cast their ballot on-site or take it home to return via mail or a secure county drop-off box. County officials said Tuesday that the seven secure ballot drop-off boxes will be installed at various locations on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Voters who have already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for Ballot-on-Demand voting. These voters must return their completed ballot by mail or via a secure drop-off box no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots must be sealed in the provided yellow secrecy envelope and placed inside the provided purple return envelope, which must be signed and dated. Additionally, there cannot be writing, identifying marks or symbols anywhere on the yellow envelope.

“USPS postmarks do not count if the ballot is received after that deadline,” officials stressed in the release.

For more information, visit the Northampton County Elections Office website or Vote.pa.gov.



