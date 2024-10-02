Watson-Batts School of Construction, St. Luke’s Launch Partnership

The Watson-Batts School of Construction (WBSC), in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network, recently announced the launch of their first educational cohort.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Watson-Batts School of Construction (WBSC), in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network, recently announced the launch of their first educational cohort.

The program is fully funded by the Watson Organization and represents a partnership involving the private sector, nonprofit sector and government, working collaboratively with the community to improve workforce development and foster economic development.

The initiative is specifically designed to harness significant economic growth within the Lehigh Valley, particularly in the commercial construction sectors of medical and educational buildings. The program aims to develop a pipeline of qualified minority contractors and subcontractors who can competitively bid and secure local contracts, thereby addressing financial disparities that have historically affected those communities.

“This opportunity for collaboration directly aligns with our vision and mission,” said Vice President of St. Luke’s Community Health Dr. Rajika E. Reed, Ph.D., MPH, M.Ed. “Our goal is to create pathways for equity toward measurable health outcomes through advocacy, access and navigation of resources for partners and underserved communities. We envision a community where everyone has access to exceptional health care built on a foundation of trust and compassion. Ensuring people have jobs and careers with livable wages is vital to this process.”

“We are excited to initiate this transformative program that does more than just train the next generation of leaders in construction,” Dr. Hasshan Batts said. “It actively contributes to the revitalization of communities and fosters economic equity.”

“As a successful young minority business owner, it’s crucial for me to give back and invest in the communities we serve,” added Ivan Watson. “This initiative is more than a business strategy; it’s a personal commitment to uplifting the places and people who have shaped our success.”

Classes will be held at St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, offering flexible learning opportunities for both youth and small business owners. The WBSC also provides various support mechanisms to ensure students can successfully navigate the challenges of the construction industry.

The program is accepting applications, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply early due to limited space. For more information about the Watson-Batts School of Construction and how to apply, visit SchoolofConstruction. org.

This community health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.