Learn About Locally-Grown Food at Open-Gate Farm Tours

More than a dozen Northampton County farms will open this weekend for Penn State Extension’s annual open-gate farm tours. The tours will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, and offer members of the public a unique opportunity to connect with and learn about the people behind their locally-grown food. Many of the farms that are participating in the tours will also be hosting festivals and seasonal events at the same time.

The participating farms are Johnsonville Farm & Garden in Bangor, Kneebone & Sons Farm and Butcher in Bangor, Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery in Easton, Juniperdale Farm/The Produce Crib in Nazareth, 4-H Center of Northampton County in Nazareth, Glenmar Nursery and Garden Center in Bath, Seiple Farms in Bath, Valley Fruits & Veggies in Bethlehem, Burnside Plantation in Bethlehem, Monocacy Farm Project in Bethlehem, Camels Hump Farm on the Johnston Estate in Bethlehem, Dale Koehler and Son Farm in Bethlehem, and My Little Farmstand on Honeysuckle Hill in Williams Township.​

For hours, directions and descriptions of the participating farms/organizations, visit the Penn State Extension website. The extension’s Lehigh County open-gate farm tours will be held the weekend of Oct. 19-20 and feature 10 local farms.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.