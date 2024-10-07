Bucks Co. Opens Ballot Drop Boxes for Mail-In Voters

Bucks County residents who plan to vote by mail can now deliver their ballots to the county via one of the three official ballot drop boxes that opened Monday.

Drop boxes are located at the Upper Bucks Government Services Center in Quakertown, the Bucks County Administration Building in Doylestown and the Lower Bucks Government Services Center in Levittown. Drop boxes at eight libraries throughout Bucks County are scheduled to open Monday, Oct. 21. For a full schedule of drop box hours and locations, visit BucksCounty.gov/BallotBoxes.

All ballot drop boxes are staffed by a Board of Elections employee while open for use and are under 24-hour video surveillance.

“Here in Bucks County we are committed to conducting a free and fair election to the high standard our residents have come to expect,” said Commissioner Vice Chair Bob Harvie, who also serves as Chair of the Board of Elections. “Our staff in the Board of Elections Office is working overtime–in some cases literally–to make all the preparations necessary for a successful Election Day this Nov. 5.”​

As of Thursday, the county has mailed about 80,000 mail-in and absentee ballots to voters, with tens of thousands more to be sent in the coming days. In addition, on-demand mail-in ballots will be available at the three government offices hosting ballot drop boxes starting Monday, Oct. 15.

Voters are being reminded to seal ballots in the yellow secrecy envelope, which is then placed in the provided return envelope, which must be signed and dated. Ballots must be returned by mail, drop box or in person by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For individuals voting by mail, the County is providing postage for return envelopes.​

For more information on voting in Bucks County, including how to apply for a mail-in ballot and a list of important election deadlines, visit BucksCounty.gov/Elections.​

