Pennsylvania Unveils New ‘Sportsman’ License Plate

Pennsylvania residents who enjoy hunting, fishing and boating can now show their support for these activities and promote youth participation with the state’s new PA Sportsman license plate.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Pennsylvania residents who enjoy hunting, fishing and boating can now show their support for these activities and promote youth participation with the state’s new PA Sportsman license plate. The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) are partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to offer this specialty license plate.

The plate features artwork showcasing iconic Pennsylvania hunting, fishing and boating scenes, including a white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse and anglers kayaking on a scenic river. The cost of the license plate is $40, plus the registration fee. Of the $40, $14 will be deposited into a Youth Hunting and Fishing Restricted Account. This fund will be allocated evenly between the PGC and PFBC to support youth hunting and fishing activities.

“The outdoors are important to so many Pennsylvanians, and our state’s outdoor resources–both now and in the future–depend upon the people who care enough to protect them. Hunters, trappers, boaters and anglers play an active role in conserving fish and wildlife and their habitats, but the torch they carry ultimately will be passed to the generations to come, highlighting the continual need to involve youth in these activities and shape them as stewards who one day can pass the torch to those who follow,” said PGC Executive Director Steve Smith. “With this license plate, sportsmen and sportswomen can help that cause while showing their pride in the things that make it all possible.”​

The PA Sportsman license plate was established via Act 51 of 2024, which was signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro on July 8, 2024. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), designates the funding from the license plates to support youth hunting and fishing programs in the state.

Individuals can purchase the PA Sportsman specialty license plate by visiting the PennDOT website, selecting “Special Fund” and choosing the “PA Sportsman” option.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.