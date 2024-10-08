Charity Community Elections Family Government

LST Historical Society Plans Election Day Bake Sale

by Saucon Source
The Lower Saucon Township Historical Society (LSTHS) is seeking volunteers and donated baked goods for its annual Election Day bake sale, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Seidersville Hall polling location on Old Philadelphia Pike.

The LSTHS said it will be selling a variety of baked goods, including cookies, cupcakes, muffins, pies and brownies at the sale, which has become a Saucon Valley tradition.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and volunteers are needed to staff the bake sale table throughout the day. Shifts are typically two hours long. Those interested in volunteering can contact Martha Sterling at 610-866-2642.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

