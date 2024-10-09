Attend Northampton County Festival Saturday

Northampton County will host its annual County Festival this Saturday, Oct. 12, at Louise W. Moore Park. The event is free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Northampton County will host its annual County Festival this Saturday, Oct. 12, at Louise W. Moore Park in Bethlehem and Lower Nazareth townships. The event is free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

The festival promises a variety of attractions, including food trucks, local breweries and unique craft vendors. Attendees can also enjoy free tennis lessons, live entertainment, and explore booths hosted by several local non-profit organizations. A special award ceremony will recognize municipal workers, public safety personnel, veterans, outstanding youth and other individuals making a difference in the county at 2:45 p.m.

To facilitate convenient access, the county will provide free shuttle bus service by LANTA from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., which will run between the festival and the Route 33 Park & Ride lot at 5715 William Penn Highway, Easton, PA 18045. However, a break in shuttle service will occur from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.