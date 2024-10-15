Free Flu Shot Clinic Planned at Lehigh Co. Coroner’s Office

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center will host a free flu shot clinic for the public on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center will host a free flu shot clinic for the public on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 2 to 7 p.m. According to a news release provided by Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio Tuesday, the event will take place at the center, which is located at 4350 Broadway in Allentown.

The clinic will administer flu shots to children over six months old and adults. Tours of the forensic center and refreshments–including hot dogs–will also be available.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.