Blood Donor Who Became Recipient Grateful for Others’ Kindness

When George Patchen of Washington Township, Northampton County, became a regular blood donor, he never thought his kindness toward others would come full circle. However, in April, after Patchen, 65, had surgery on his prostate at St. Luke’s Hospital’s Anderson Campus, he needed a blood transfusion to ensure his recovery.

Bloodwork had shown that his red blood count was low, so Patchen was given two units of blood.

Patchen remained in the hospital longer than he anticipated because of his need for blood. He stayed three nights rather than just the one he thought he would. But all went well, and Patchen is grateful he was able to get the blood he needed when he needed it without any problem.

Patchen said he had donated not only blood but also platelets regularly for a few years prior to his diagnosis of prostate cancer.

“It was something I could do to help others,” he said. Little did he know that one day soon he was going to be someone who needed the help of other donors like himself.

Having seen both sides of blood donations, Patchen would encourage people who are able “to donate blood when they can.” Recipients, he said, are very grateful that blood is available for them in their time of need. And donating, he said, is just a matter of giving a little of your time–and blood.

St. Luke’s, a founding member of Miller-Keystone Blood Center over 50 years ago, continues its unwavering commitment as the only local health care network that identifies MKBC as its primary blood supplier. Without St. Luke’s steadfast support for MKBC, the Lehigh Valley could run out of the blood necessary to provide lifesaving care for patients, particularly during a regional or national blood shortage or other crisis.

MKBC has locations in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Reading, the Poconos, Pittston and Ewing, N.J., and regularly holds blood drives at area businesses and other locations.

