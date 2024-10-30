Live Dashboard Will Report Northampton Co. Election Results

Northampton County residents eager to see election results as they come in on Election Night, Nov. 5, 2024, will have access to a live dashboard on the county website after 8 p.m.

Northampton County residents eager to see election results as they come in on Election Night, Nov. 5, 2024, will have access to a live dashboard on the county website after 8 p.m., according to the Northampton County Elections Office.

The dashboard will begin updating at 8 p.m. with unofficial results and will continue to reflect the latest counts until all eligible ballots are processed. Officials noted that these results will not include totals for write-in candidates, which will be reported separately after the county-wide canvass is complete.

While the Elections Office strives to provide timely results, the processing of ballots can take time, especially during high turnout elections. Pennsylvania law permits various processing times for different types of ballots, including in-person, mail-in and absentee.

The official canvass of votes will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, following the pre-canvass starting at 6 a.m. on Election Day.

Later, the Northampton County Election Commission will certify the final results, making them official.

Northampton County is expected to play an important role in determining the winner of Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes, which could help determine the winner of the presidential election.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.