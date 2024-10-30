Saucon Valley Eagles Fan Report: Oct. 30, 2024

Lucy of Hellertown says that after Sunday’s victory over Cincinnati, it looks like the Eagles are “finally waking up and becoming playoff-ready.” Saucon Source columnist and Eagles fan Helen Behe also has thoughts about the team’s latest win.

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Many of you may remember my criticism of the Eagles in week five despite their victory over Cleveland. Well, the Eagles must have read my article, because the team that rolled into Cincinnati this past Sunday came with a statement to make. The well-orchestrated offense, scoring 34 points, was reminiscent of the 2022 Super Bowl team. For the first time this season, the Eagles finished the game with two defensive takeaways. In arguably the most encouraging win of 2024, Jalen Hurts, the secondary, and Saquon Barkley offered much for the Philadelphia faithful to be excited about.

Hurts deserves much credit for his MVP-caliber play on Sunday, especially amidst the scrutiny he has faced this season. After a Brotherly Shove tied up the game before halftime, Hurts used that momentum to put on an offensive clinic in the second half, outscoring Cincinnati 24-7. Though a common (and somewhat valid) criticism of Hurts is his insistence on passing outside the hashes, he made many impressive, tight-window completions to the middle of the field—including a 45-yard toss to Devonta Smith to put the Eagles up 24-17. His effectiveness on the ground was electric, and not even technical difficulties with one of his shoes could hamper it. Hurts’ 37 yards rushing netted him three touchdowns and a place in NFL history, as he became the first quarterback ever to rush for three touchdowns in three separate games.

Hurts lit up the box score and passed the eye test, but the defensive performance had more nuance. I saw Cooper DeJean give up a 3rd and 22 pass play, Nolan Smith get embarrassed by Ja’Marr Chase for the Bengals’ first touchdown and Joe Burrow methodically pick apart an Eagles secondary that was hanging on for dear life in the first half. Yet it’s hard to argue that they played anything but solid: only 7 points allowed in the second half, an interception, a fumble recovery and some swagger that contributes to the intangible “it” factor. Most importantly, this secondary showed up when it mattered most. DeJean masterfully diagnosed a 4th and 1 play call in the third quarter and came flying in to tackle Chase for a turnover on downs, showcasing his phenomenal tackling abilities. Early in the 4th, Isaiah Rodgers tipped a pass breakup to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for an interception; the play suggested that this Eagles defense is not only improving but also beginning to gel as a unit.

Chemistry is building on the offensive side of the ball as well, where former Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley continues to be invaluable as a closer. With a 10-point lead in the 4th, the Eagles needed one last clock-chewing drive to ice the game. Barkley, who finished the game with 22 carries for 108 yards, was the wheels of the 4th-quarter offense. His longest rush of the day, which went for 19 yards, carried the Eagles into field goal range and allowed them to go up 34-17 to secure the victory. Though former Eagles running backs were improved by the Eagles’ stellar offensive line, Barkley is made practically unstoppable. Many fans will remember 2023, when the Eagles brought in former Lions running back D’Andre Swift. Swift was one of the few bright spots in 2023, but his production was not consistent and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson appeared reluctant to give him touches. Now, with coordinator Kellen Moore at the helm, Barkley is taking advantage of the excellent supporting cast around him to produce an All-Pro-level season. His skill is a much-needed security blanket for an Eagles offense just beginning to find their rhythm.

After Sunday’s win, I was fortunate to speak with local fan Lucy as she proudly wore her Eagles jacket while out in Hellertown.

“Football is family,” she explained to me. “When I moved to Pennsylvania from out of state, I didn’t know anything about sports except that I was in Eagles country. Friends would invite my husband and me to watch the Eagles practice at Lehigh, and I wouldn’t know what was going on. But years later, once family members started watching and we got to share the highs and lows, things started to click for me and I understood the appeal. Spending Sundays together, cooking snacks, rooting for the team as a family—it’s just amazing. I look forward to the season every year.”

Lucy cited Devonta Smith’s touchdown as her favorite moment from Sunday’s game.

“It was electric,” she said. “I texted my friend afterwards, just a ‘how about those Eagles?’ It looks like they’re finally waking up and becoming playoff-ready.”

Similarly to Lucy, I feel encouraged by the Eagles’ rout of Cincinnati on Sunday. Unlike previous wins, this one didn’t feel flukey—Philadelphia simply outplayed their opponent. The victory marked the first time ever that the Eagles have beaten the Bengals in Cincinnati. The energy is high in Philadelphia, and a dominant win this weekend against Doug Pederson’s Jaguars could provide another boost for this team’s Super Bowl aspirations.