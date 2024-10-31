Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

Between Halloween, fall sports, the upcoming election and other matters vying for our attention, many people have a lot on their minds. But don’t forget to turn back your clocks this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Pennsylvania and most of the U.S. This means the sun will rise and set an hour earlier than it currently does.

While some people may find the clock change inconvenient, it does mean an extra hour of free time on Sunday.

Analog clocks will need to be turned back an hour to standard time at 2 a.m. on Sunday or on Saturday night, before you head to bed. Clocks will ‘spring forward’ an hour again in March for Daylight Saving Time.

