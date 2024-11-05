USTPD’s No Shave November Raising Money for with ‘Shop with a Cop’

Officers from the Upper Saucon Township Police Department are raising money for their annual “Shop with a Cop” program by participating in No Shave November.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Officers from the Upper Saucon Township Police Department are raising money for their annual “Shop with a Cop” program by participating in No Shave November.

During November and December, officers can donate $10 per week to forgo their shaving requirement. The funds raised will benefit disadvantaged children in the community through the “Shop with a Cop” program, which is led by the Quakertown Borough Police Department and includes surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The program pairs police officers with children aged 5-13 whose families are experiencing financial hardship to provide them with gifts and necessities for themselves and their families during the holiday season. Referrals for the program come from school guidance counselors and partnering police departments.

“Shop with a Cop” aims to provide a positive holiday experience for these children and foster relationships between police officers and youth.

Last year, over 80 police officers from 20 different departments participated in the program, which sponsored approximately 350 children and provided over $70,000 to families in need.

The Upper Saucon Township Police Department has raised $1,600 towards its goal this year.

Those interested in supporting the USTPD and the program can find a sponsorship form on the department’s website or contact



jb*****@qu********.org























with questions.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.