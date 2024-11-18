Allentown’s Lights in the Parkway Returns Nov. 29

The City of Allentown has announced the return of its beloved holiday tradition, Lights in the Parkway, which will illuminate Lehigh Parkway from Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, through Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

This year the City has partnered with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, WFMZ-TV and Da Vinci Science Center as Presenting sponsors, which will mean an enhanced experience for visitors. Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital will offer a special giveaway for young visitors, available only while supplies last.

The drive-through event features over a mile of dazzling holiday displays that incorporate more than 175,000 LED lights. Visitors can expect to see enchanting tree-lined paths, holiday tunnels and festive scenes that capture the spirit of the season.

For those looking to experience the lights up close, the popular “Move It Mondays” series returns. The parkway will be closed to vehicles on select Mondays in 2024 and 2025 (Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; Jan. 6) to allow visitors to walk, bike or stroll through the displays. These special nights will feature local groups celebrating diverse cultural traditions. (More details on each special Monday event will be announced soon.)

Proceeds from Lights in the Parkway benefit various Allentown-based non-profit organizations and community groups.

Tickets are exclusively available for purchase online at Allentownpa.gov/LITP, with online processing fees applicable. There will be no on-site ticket sales. General admission is $16 per vehicle (up to 8 passengers), and commercial vans, minibuses or limousines under 14 ft. are $26.

Visitors should enter the parkway from Martin Luther King Drive onto Lehigh Parkway East. Maps and additional information can be found online.

This year, Allentown’s Parks Department designed and installed the displays using energy-efficient LED lights for new installations and upgraded some of the older displays to LEDs. This commitment to sustainability allows for long-lasting displays while consuming 85 percent less energy than traditional lighting.

