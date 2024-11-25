Police Traffic

Fatal Crash Closes Oakhurst Drive in Center Valley

6 days ago
by Saucon Source
Police Lights

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, early Monday afternoon, according to Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio.

The crash occurred in the 3200 block of Oakhurst Drive, west of Stonesthrow Road in Center Valley. Identified only as “John Doe” in a news release, Buglio said the man who was killed was operating one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Buglio said an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death is scheduled for Tuesday at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensic Center. The man’s name will be released after the autopsy is completed, he added.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the Upper Saucon Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the accident.

Oakhurst Drive was closed in the area of the crash for approximately two hours on Monday afternoon, reopening around 3:20 p.m., according to Upper Saucon Township Police.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

