Susan Kittek, 69, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Susan Kittek (1955 – 2024)

Susan Kittek, 69, of Upper Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 at her home. She was the wife of Francis R. Kittek. Susan was born in Easton, Pa., on March 21, 1955 to the late John and Vera (Neighbour) Gima. She was a garden columnist (Garden Keeper) at The Morning Call, Allentown, for over 20 years, and also Com Com, Allentown (encyclopedia). She enjoyed cooking. Sue truly was a Master Gardener.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 47 years; she is survived by her beloved feline: Emma; nephews, John (Deborah) Montoro, Michael Gima; niece: Stephanie Gima; great nieces: Julia Montoro (Austin Snyder), Emily Metzger, Abigail Metzger; great nephew: Jebodiah Metzger.

SERVICES

Susan's services will be held privately. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.