Geza F. Nemetz, 91, of Williams Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Geza F. Nemetz (1933 – 2024)

Geza F. Nemetz, 91, of Williams Township, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of the late Beatrice Alice (Werkheiser) Nemetz, who died Dec. 14, 2023. Geza was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 8, 1933 to the late Andrew and Veronica (Dravecz) Nemetz. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Geza was a skilled carpenter at the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation for many years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph (Slovenian) RC Church, Bethlehem, and was baptized there. Geza was an avid hunter and fisherman, and volunteered his time to teach the same to the youth. A master gardener, he and his wife provided throughout the year the harvest of their labor by canning and preserving their plantings. He also made wine and smoked meats. Geza was a true horticulturist, known to grafts trees with apples and pears on the same tree.

SURVIVORS

Geza is survived by his son: Michael J. (Stacy) of Bethlehem; daughter-in-law: Crystal of Mechanicsburg; siblings: Margaret of Bethlehem, John (Grace) of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Chad, Jordan, Alec, Owen, Hayden, Cooper and Canon. He was predeceased by his son: William J.; and siblings: Louis, Stephen and Mary.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment with military honors will conclude services at Lower Saucon Cemetery, Lower Saucon Township. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Geza’s name may be made to Lower Saucon Cemetery Association, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.