Business Community

What Are Giant’s Hours on New Year’s Eve?

3 days ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Hellertown Giant

Tuesday is the last day of 2024 and it will also a busy day at area supermarkets, as customers hurry to purchase items for their New Year’s Eve celebrations as well as traditional New Year’s Day menu fare, such as pork and sauerkraut.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Tuesday is the last day of 2024 and it will also a busy day at area supermarkets, as customers hurry to purchase items for their New Year’s Eve celebrations as well as traditional New Year’s Day menu fare, such as pork and sauerkraut.

Customers planning to shop at the Hellertown Giant on Leithsville Road should be aware that the store will open at 7 a.m. and close early at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The store will be open regular hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., on New Year’s Day.

Many other grocery stores and other businesses will be closed and/or have modified hours in observance of the holiday. Customers should refer to official social media posts or call businesses to verify their hours if they are planning to shop on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Giant

A sign in the window at the Giant supermarket at 1880 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, advertises the store’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment