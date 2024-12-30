What Are Giant’s Hours on New Year’s Eve?

Tuesday is the last day of 2024 and it will also a busy day at area supermarkets, as customers hurry to purchase items for their New Year’s Eve celebrations as well as traditional New Year’s Day menu fare, such as pork and sauerkraut.

Customers planning to shop at the Hellertown Giant on Leithsville Road should be aware that the store will open at 7 a.m. and close early at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The store will be open regular hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., on New Year’s Day.

Many other grocery stores and other businesses will be closed and/or have modified hours in observance of the holiday. Customers should refer to official social media posts or call businesses to verify their hours if they are planning to shop on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.