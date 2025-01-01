Business Police

Man Stole $200K from U. Bucks Convenience Store: Police

5 days ago
by Josh Popichak
An upper Bucks County man is accused of stealing over $200,000 from an Ottsville convenience store where he was employed.

According to the Tinicum Township Police Department, 32-year-old Ottsville resident Sukhwinder Singh was arrested following an investigation into a theft incident at the Penn Jersey Food Mart, 7693 Easton Road, that began Dec. 30.

Singh is charged with felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property.

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Terrence Hughes Tuesday, he was committed to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $100,000 bail, per records.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Gary Gambardella in Ottsville is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m., according to the court docket filed in the case.

The docket did not list an attorney for Singh.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court records.

