Light Snow Blankets Hellertown Area: PHOTOS

Although it wasn’t enough to cancel school, the snow that blanketed Hellertown and surrounding areas Monday made for some pretty scenery and opportunities to test drive newly-gifted sleds.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

According to the National Weather Service, just under an inch of snow had fallen in Hellertown as of early Monday afternoon. Most parts of the Lehigh Valley received between a half and two inches of snow from the storm, according to NWS storm reports, with areas further to the south receiving a bit more of the white stuff. There was a lingering chance of light snow on Monday evening, according to forecasters, although little additional accumulation was expected.

Monday’s snow was accompanied by seasonably cold temperatures, which were forecast to fall into the upper teens Monday night. Highs through Friday were forecast to remain below freezing, with temperatures at or below normal into at least early next week.