Now Open at Promenade: Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

For fans of the beloved seafood sandwich, the wait for Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls to open at Promenade Saucon Valley finally ended Wednesday morning.

Owner-operators and father and son Rich Rudolph and Richard Rudolph welcomed their first customers to their new eatery before 11 a.m., and a line quickly formed once the doors were open. In addition to being the first Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in the area, it is also the company’s first franchise to open in Pennsylvania. Mason’s currently has more than 30 locations nationwide.

As part of the Center Valley restaurant’s grand opening celebration, guests can enter a drawing to win free lobster rolls (one per week) for a year or one of 20 branded YETI tumblers through Saturday, Feb. 15. Guests who mention “I love lobster” when making a purchase will also receive a free side or fountain drink with the purchase of a lobster roll through Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Mason’s menu includes several different varieties of lobster roll, such as the Classic Roll–which is served chilled with mayonnaise and lemon butter–and the Connecticut Roll, which is served warm with butter. There is also a Lobster BLT Roll with bacon, lettuce and tomato in addition to lobster meat, and the Bar Harbor Roll, which features 50 percent more lobster including tail meat.

Other menu items include Lobster Mac & Cheese, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Lobster Salad, Lobster Bisque, New England Clam Chowder, Shrimp Salad, Crab Salad, Shrimp Roll and Crab Roll.

There is a kids menu for little ones who haven’t yet developed a taste for the popular crustacean commonly associated with the state of Maine.

According to the menu, Mason’s lobster is “hauled right from the seas of Maine” and procured from a lobster fishery in Saco, Maine, where fresh lobsters “are cooked simply and modestly.”

The restaurant–which is located opposite American Eagle–is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, or to order online, visit MasonsLobster.com.