No Rain Date Ep. 45: District Judge Candidate Van A. Scott Sr.

Welcome to Episode 45 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews from the Saucon Valley and beyond. This week Saucon Source publisher and host Josh Popichak is joined by candidate for district judge for West Bethlehem and Fountain Hill Van A. Scott Sr. A retired law enforcement officer, educator and Bethlehem native, he shares his personal story of overcoming long odds in order to succeed in life in outlining his priorities for the judgeship, should he be elected to it. (Also running for the position is Lehigh County commissioner Amy Zanelli, who was a NRD guest in February.) Josh has a roundup of the week’s headlines, including the latest on the car accident that tragically claimed the lives of three members of the DeSales University community.

