No Rain Date, Ep. 43: Amy Zanelli, Candidate for District Judge

Welcome to Episode 43 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews from the Saucon Valley area and beyond. This week, publisher and NRD host Josh Popichak is joined by Amy Zanelli, a candidate for district judge in Fountain Hill and West Bethlehem, Lehigh County. If Amy’s name sounds familiar, it’s like because she has been a member of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners for the past several years. In our interview, Amy talks about what led her to become active in local politics–and how politics should be kept out of the courtroom. Pennsylvania’s primary election is Tuesday, May 18, and the last day to register to vote in it is May 3. As always, Josh has a roundup featuring the latest local headlines from another busy news–and weather–week.

