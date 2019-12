No Rain Date, Ep. 5: Pastor Phil Spohn, Mayor David Heintzelman 00:00 / 01:04:58 1X

In Episode 5 of No Rain Date we highlight the local headlines (and a bit of Facebook buzz) for the week ending Dec. 25, 2019. Episode 5 also includes in-depth interviews with two of our community’s most influential and respected leaders: Christ Lutheran Hellertown pastor Phil Spohn and Hellertown mayor David Heintzelman. Here at Saucon Source we’d like to wish them as well as all of our listeners happy holidays and a very merry Christmas.