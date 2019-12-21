Curbside Christmas Tree Pickup Will Benefit Local Goats, Shelter

A Hellertown business owner plans to help local residents dispose of Christmas trees, feed hungry goats and collect donations for a local animal shelter, all at the same time.

ACR Lawn & Landscape will again pick up the trees and donations for the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Williams Township, owner Chris Rosenberger said.

Rosenberger said he’ll begin picking up discarded live trees the day after Christmas, fee-free. Anyone who would like to arrange a pickup should message his Facebook page or text 484-274-2275 to schedule it.

“This is our third year picking up trees,” Rosenberger said. “Year one we collected 20 trees and donated $170 in cash donations along with various bedding, food, toys and more. Year two we picked up 50 trees and were able to donate $389 in cash donations along with a truck bed full of goodies.”

Rosenberger said he hopes to donate even more to the animal shelter this season.

For more information about the Center for Animal Health & Welfare, visit their website and click on their Amazon wish list to see items they are looking for.

The collected trees are taken to local farms where goats enjoy them as a snack. Blue Barnyard in Lower Saucon Township is one of the farms, Rosenberger said, adding that ACR will deliver trees to more than one farm if they collect enough.

He said giving back to the community is an important part of being a local business owner.

“This is all volunteering for us,” he said. “This is our third year doing it. We see it as a way to give back to the community. We are a family of animal lovers and like to help out how we can.”

Christmas trees may also be dropped off at the Saucon Valley Compost Center, which will be open on select Saturdays in January for borough and Lower Saucon Township residents to deposit them there. For more information visit the township’s website.

