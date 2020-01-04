Portrait Studio in Promenade Shops Closes Without Warning

A popular place to get family photos taken in the Saucon Valley area is no longer in business.

Portrait Innovations in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley closed abruptly Friday along with more than 100 other studios that were part of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain, according to various media reports.

As of Saturday, both the company website and the Portrait Innovations Facebook page are deactivated, leaving customers with few ways to reach out for more information.

The listing for the business–which was located near L.L. Bean–has also been removed from the Promenade Shops website.

On Friday–before it was known that Portrait Innovations had closed–Lehigh Valley Live published a story in which it reported that the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center has at least six vacant storefronts.

The center’s management declined to comment on the vacancies, the news site reported, however there have been a few recent bright spots for retail at the Promenade Shops.

Over the fall, two vacancies were filled with the openings of Playa Bowls–a fruit bowl eatery–and Bath & Body Works.

News reports are stating that it’s unclear why Portrait Innovations abruptly closed all of its locations, and that customers had no warning the businesses were about to close.