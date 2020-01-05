Powerful Panthers Overcome Double Trouble (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

Coach Shirk and the Saucon Valley Panther wrestlers welcomed the Delaware Valley Warriors and the Faith Christian Lions to Hellertown on Friday for some independent wrestling action. Both programs have quality wrestlers throughout their roster. Delaware Valley is a strong 3A program out of District 2 while Faith Christian Academy, who finished runner-up to Bethlehem Catholic at Beca’s Christmas City tournament, makes their home in District 1. It was a great start to the weekend and a great evening of high school sports entertainment.

Without the services of super-sophomore Chris Arciuolo (132) who had the night off to rest and recover after winning last week’s Hurricane Classic, the Panthers took on Delaware Valley in the night’s opener. The two teams went back and forth on the scoreboard and the Warriors held a 23-16 advantage with five bouts remaining. However, the Panthers finished strong when Matt Arciuolo, Dane Csencsits, Braydyn Lugardo and Nick Warnke all came up big and pinned for the Panthers.

Saucon Valley 40, Delaware Valley 29

106- Zachary Jacaruso Fr., DV, fall Ermal Duka Jr., SV, :56.

113- Connor Crescimanno Jr., DV, maj-dec. Connor Nicholas So., SV, 11-3.

120- Travis Riefenstahl Fr., SV, dec. Travis Norman Sr., DV, 10-5.

126- Cael Markle So., SV, maj-dec. C.J. Ross So., DV, 8-0.

132- Preston Machado Jr., DV, fall Kevin Dyer Sr., SV, :45.

138- Jake Jones Fr., SV, dec. Joe Casella Sr., DV, 6-2.

145- Thomas Spirk Sr., SV, fall Jay Shauger Sr., DV, 1:43.

152- Cooper Kidd Jr., DV, dec. Tyler Pfizenmayer Fr. SV, 2-0.

160- Machias Magill Sr., DV, maj-dec. Dante Mahaffey So., SV, 16-5.

170- Matt Arciuolo Sr., SV, fall Hayden Mead Fr., DV, :54.

182- Dane Csencsits Sr., SV, fall Gavin Brazanskas Sr., DV, 3:35.

195- Jason Henderson Jr., DV winner by forfeit.

220- Braydyn Lugardo Sr., SV, fall Matt Daub Sr., DV, :46.

285- Nick Warnke Sr., SV, fall Joseph Carballo Jr., DV, :43.

After their late rally to defeat Delaware Valley, Saucon Valley reloaded and won eight of the fourteen bouts to send Faith Christian Academy back to Sellersville with a 44-35 defeat. Senior Nick Warnke (285) and his quick first period pin sealed the deal for the Panthers.

Saucon Valley 44, Faith Christian 35

106- Ermal Duka Jr., SV, winner by forfeit.

113- A.J. Stayton Fr., FC, fall Connor Nicholas So., SV, 2:39.

120- Eric Alderfer So., FC, tech-fall Travis Riefenstahl Fr., SV, 16-0 4:39.

126- Cael Markle So., SV, fall Cody Witzer So. FC, 1:35.

132- Kevin Dyer Sr., SV, fall Lincoln Hower Fr., FC, 1:04.

138- Jake Jones Fr., SV, dec. Isiah Vizcarrondo Sr. FC, 11-8.

145- Thomas Spirk Sr., SV, fall Nate Kerlak Jr., FC, :13.

152- Andy Muzika Sr., FC, fall Tyler Pfizenmayer Fr. SV, 1:14.

160- Max Schultz Sr. FC, fall Nick Bortz Jr., SV, 1:04.

170- Matt Arciuolo Sr., SV, tech-fall Britton Walter Sr., 19-3 5:21.

182- Dane Csencsits Sr., SV, winner by forfeit.

195- Leo Muzika So., FC, fall Bobby Yovish Sr., SV, 3:01.

220- Luke Slack Jr., FC, fall Jack Marouchoc So., SV, 1:22.

285- Nick Warnke Sr., SV, fall Josh Stump So., FC, :27.

Up Next: The Panthers will make the short trip over to Southern Lehigh on Tuesday night for some Colonial League action before returning home for a Thursday night showdown against the Bangor Slaters. Both matches begin at 7p.m.

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!

All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.