Panther Wrestling Recap From 2019 Hurricane Holiday Classic (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

The Saucon Valley Panthers spent the weekend competing in Liberty High School’s Hurricane Holiday Classic wrestling tournament. This two-day tourney, traditionally held between Christmas and the New Year holiday, brings together thirty teams including most of the heavy-hitters from the Lehigh Valley. In addition, schools from across Pennsylvania like Delaware Valley, Hazleton, Honesdale, Spring Ford and Williamsport traveled to Liberty to join in on the fun. Out of state contestants Phillipsburg (NJ) and Shenendowah (NY) also made the trip to test their mettle against some stiff competition. There was plenty of wrestling talent for the Panthers to sink their teeth into.

As a team, Saucon Valley finished fourth overall with 147.5 points. Champion, Nazareth completed the tournament with 254 points. Of all of the PIAA-2A schools participating in the event, Saucon finished first. Colonial League wrestling rivals Wilson earned 85 points and ended up 14th while Northwestern Lehigh (38 points) and Pen Argyl (27.5) finished 24th and 28th respectively. Even though Saucon was without the superior services of seniors Matt Arciuolo and Thomas Spirk due to health concerns, the Panther wrestlers rolled through most of the competition. Nonetheless, it was a great showing for Saucon Valley as they once again proved that they can hang with Pennsylvania’s wrestling elite.

2019 Hurricane Holiday Classic Top 10 Team Scores

Nazareth 254 Northampton 171 Spring Ford 148 Saucon Valley 147.5 Shenendowah NY 141.5 Delaware Valley 139.5 Phillipsburg NJ 133.5 Easton 128 Freedom 123 Council Rock 119.5

Individually, the Panthers crowned two champions. Sophomore Chris Arciuolo (132) and senior Nick Warnke (285) each came away from the weekend with some Hurricane gold. Arciuolo defeated both Daniel Hussain of Garnet Valley and Reinaldo Lebron of Freedom in the early rounds by major-decision. Then, after battling to a 3-1 decision over Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti in the semis, Arciuolo avoided any serious trouble in securing a 3-1 decision over Delaware Valley’s Preston Machado in the championship final.

Warnke paved his way to the top of the podium with three pins and a decision. Warnke’s first pin in the prelims came in only eight seconds. His last pin came with a little dramatic flair when he decked Williamsport’s Charles Crew in overtime of the championship bout.

In addition to their two champs, Saucon Valley placed five other Panthers on the podium. Senior Dane Csencsits (170) finished third, freshman Jake Jones (138) fourth and sophomore Cael Markle (126) wrestled back to his fifth place finish. Freshman Travis Riefenstahl (120) and senior Braydyn Lugardo (182) each settled for eighth place medals by virtue of injury forfeits.

Individual Panther Place-winners

1st Place Sophomore Chris Arciuolo (132) Senior Nick Warnke (285)

3rd Place Senior Dane Csencsits (170)

4th Place Freshman Jake Jones (138)

5th Place Sophomore Cael Markle

8th Place Freshman Travis Riefenstahl (120) Senior Braydyn Lugardo (182)



Panther Wrestling Upcoming Schedule

Jan. 3 Tri-Meet v. Faith Christian Academy (5 p.m.) & Delaware Valley High School (6:15 p.m.)

Jan. 7 at Southern Lehigh (7 p.m.)

Jan. 9 v. Bangor (7 p.m.)

Jan. 11 at Souderton Duals (8 a.m.)

Jan. 15 v. Palmerton (7 p.m.)

Jan. 17 at Wilson (7 p.m.)

Jan. 22 v. Palisades (7 p.m.)

Jan. Colonial League Duals

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!