Hellertown Lions Continue Service for the Holiday Season

The Hellertown Lions have been busy this holiday season, continuing their tradition of community service which benefits local residents.

The group held its Hellertown Lions 94th annual Charter Night celebration Dec. 12 at the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill’s Tavern Room in Hellertown.

Instead of a Christmas gift exchange, they collected donations for the Saucon Valley Community Center and presented a check to Executive Director Carol Moritz. Joanne McFerren was also sworn in as a new Lion at the celebration, which featured a buffet dinner prepared by Brooklyn’s Catering of the Springtown Inn and live music by the Patnaude Brothers.

On Dec. 15, the Lions coordinated with the St. George’s Outreach Committee to host the 4th annual Holiday Dinner for local senior citizens in Hellertown.

The event was held at St. George’s Episcopal Church and was catered by Brooklyn’s Catering. Dessert was provided by the members of St. George’s and the Hellertown Lions. Giant Food Store also donated a decorated sheet cake for the occasion. Tom DeVito provided accompaniment on the piano with some holiday tunes. The Christmas Choir from Christ Lutheran Church also stopped by to serenade the more than 75 people in attendance.

To learn more about the Hellertown Lions club, check out their Facebook page or visit SauconValleyLions.org.

