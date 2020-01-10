New Hope Photo Show Founder Returns to Phillips’ Mill

The Phillips’ Mill Community Association has announced the addition of Spencer Saunders to its Board of Directors. As founder of the association’s annual Photographic Exhibition, Saunders previously served on the board from 1992 to 2013.

A photography enthusiast himself, Saunders, of New Hope, is returning after a seven-year hiatus to help repackage and rebrand the event with an efficient digital overlay.

“We’re ramping up to ensure our entirely new way of receiving, jurying and presenting the artwork is seamless,” Saunders said.

In its 27-year history, the prestigious juried photography exhibition has donated more than $100,000 in awards, college scholarships and proceeds to Phillips’ Mill.

Digital submissions for this year’s show will be accepted online. Print submissions can be dropped off at Phillips’ Mill Community Association Feb. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show will begin on April 5 and continue through April 23. New for 2020 is a week-long volunteer appreciation photography show which will follow on April 25 and feature artwork of Phillips’ Mill members and volunteers.

The exhibition’s perennial theme is “Photography as Art” and “Photographer as Artist.”

The show seeks imagery through a body of work that each artist considers personal, gratifying and artistically complete. Images may be in any photographic medium, from historic to alternative or digital and should be created within the last five years. Each year jurors review submissions and select between 135 and 150 images to be displayed during the annual exhibition. Photographers are encouraged to submit a body of work created within the past five years to keep the work as fresh and current as possible. Images may be in any photographic medium, from historic to alternative and digital.

The photography exhibition is held at the 1756 repurposed grist mill designed for presentation, located at 2619 River Road, just outside of New Hope. Phillips’ Mill is the birthplace of the arts movement in the Delaware Valley 90 years ago.

To get involved and be a part of the photo show, email photoshow@phillipsmill.org. To learn more about the new program offerings, visit PhillipsMillPhoto.com.