Lower Saucon Authority Introduces Online, Phone Payment Options

The Lower Saucon Authority announced this week that it will add additional payment options effective Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, which will allow its customers to pay their water and sewer bills either online or by phone.

The LSA provides public water and sewer service to residents of Lower Saucon Township.

According to a news release, LSA customers will be able to visit the Authority’s website and click on a link to “PAY MY BILL,” which will take them to a site where they can view, download and pay their bill. The site is not part of the Authority’s website and is run by a third party in conjunction with the Authority.

Customers will be charged a service fee by the third party for the service. If paid with an e-check or using a bank account, there is a flat fee of $1.95 for using it. If payment is made with a credit card, there is a flat fee of $4.95 (with a payment limit of $500).

LSA customers will also have the option to pay their bills by phone by calling 855-925-1658. Customers should note that there are fees associated with the phone payment option as well. If payment is made with an e-check or using a bank account, there is a flat fee of $1.95. If payment is made with a credit card, there is a flat fee of $4.95 (with a payment limit of $500). There is also a $1 surcharge for using the pay-by-phone service.

“The Authority recognizes that there are additional fees for using these services, but offers them in addition to our already existing payment options,” the news release said. “Customers can continue to either mail their payments to our office or pay in person with check, cash or credit card. There are no additional fees for any of these payment methods. Customers who do not want to use our online or phone payment methods do not have to use these services.”

Paying online or by phone is an option available to those who wish to use it, the news release said and noted that in a case in which a bill must be paid at the last minute, the fees associated with online or phone payments will be less than a late payment fee.

Customers who have questions and/or concerns about the new options may call the Authority office at 610-317-3212. The office is open weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.