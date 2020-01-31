Phillips’ Mill Photo Show Announces 2020 Juror’s Name

The organizers of Phillips’ Mill Community Association’s 27th annual Photographic Exhibition have announced that Emmet Gowin will be jurying this year’s exhibition.

Gowin is an internationally acclaimed photographer, according to a news release, and has received fellowships from Guggenheim Museum, the National Endowment for the Arts and Pew. Throughout his career he has exhibited at major museums, including at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Gowin retired from Princeton University in 2010 after teaching in the Visual Arts Program there for more than 35 years.

Courtesy of Phillips' Mill Community Association

“We are beyond excited to introduce him to our artists’ creative imagery,” said Spencer Saunders, who founded the photo show in 1992 and returned in 2020 to help organize and rebrand it.

Gowin’s photography became popular in the 1970s through intimate portraits of his wife, Edith, and her family. He is also known for his landscapes of the American West.

As for his role with Phillips’ Mill, Gowin will review the submitted photographs and select 135 to 150 images to be displayed during the 27th exhibition.

Digital submissions for this year’s show will be accepted online at PhillipsMillPhoto.com. Print submissions can be dropped off at Phillips’ Mill Community Association (2619 River Road, just outside New Hope) Feb. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost to enter is $45 for up to four images and $12 for each image thereafter.

New this year, photo show organizers can have digital work that’s accepted into the show professionally printed, framed and matted for display for a $45 fee.

“This is ideal for photographers unable to travel to the mill with work in hand or for those who would rather not risk mailing a heavy, framed art piece,” Saunders said.

Courtesy of Phillips' Mill Community Association

The show will take place from April 5 to April 23. Of the roughly 140 pieces selected for display, a dozen will receive awards. All photographs will be available for purchase.

Also new for 2020, a week-long volunteer appreciation photography show will follow on April 25 and feature artwork of Phillips’ Mill members and volunteers. Saunders calls the new week-long show “a gift to the volunteers that have lovingly produced this show.”

The exhibition’s perennial themes are “Photography as Art” and “Photographer as Artist.”

The show seeks imagery through a body of work that each artist considers personal, gratifying and artistically complete. Images may be in any photographic medium, from historic to alternative or digital and should be created within the last five years.

The photography exhibition is held at the repurposed 1756 grist mill at 2619 River Road, just outside New Hope.

Phillips’ Mill is known as the birthplace of the Delaware Valley arts movement 90 years ago.

To get involved and be a part of the show, please email phillipsmillphoto@gmail.com.

To learn more about new program offerings visit PhillipsMillPhoto.com.