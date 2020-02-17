Saucon Valley Coach to Host Youth Speed & Agility Seminars

Attention local sports coaches and parents: Chris Fluck wants to help you connect with your athletes.

Fluck, who owns Brickhouse Strength in Lower Saucon Township, has announced a new Youth Speed and Agility Education Series he’ll be hosting at the facility beginning later this month.

The seminars, Fluck said, will help educate coaches and parents on ways to implement and improve coaching strategies that are in line with good athletic development practices, as well as learn ways to be better leaders.

Part One of the series will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Brickhouse Strength, which is located at 3765 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem.

Participants can expect to learn:

Seven key training principles for developing a well-rounded athlete.

Communication techniques for coaching and relating to any child.

How to understand basic movement principles, and share them with any athlete.

Proven exercises and drills that will enhance athletic performance.

How to build and encourage participation, engagement and self-confidence, both on and off the field.

The seminar is designed to inspire and motivate coaches and parents to improve themselves so they can better assist their athletes, Fluck explained.

Fluck has owned and operated Brickhouse Strength, where he also serves as a personal trainer, since 2015. He has also coached wrestling and football in the Saucon Valley School District for more than 10 years.

Fluck also supports female athletes in the community by providing strength, speed and agility training to girls sports teams, which help promote injury prevention and increase self-esteem. He continues to host speed and agility camps for young women throughout the area.

Fluck said he appreciates and respects the role coaches play in supporting and nurturing all athletes.

“I understand the importance of this being more than just their physical development; that it’s emotional, mental and moral development as well,” he said. “There is a need and room for growth, and for coaches to learn, share and implement proper athletic development at appropriate ages and stages.”

Fluck anticipates hosting Part Two in the series–which will focus on training female athletes–this spring.

Follow this link to learn more about the seminar and to reserve tickets for the event, which has a limited number of seats available. Tickets are $20 each. Be sure to also check out Brickhouse Strength’s website to learn more about the gym and its facilities.